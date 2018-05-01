Midwest economy: April state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.
Here are the state-by-state results for April:
Arkansas: The state's overall index rose to 59.6 last month from March's 53.7. Components of the index were new orders at 71.9, production or sales at 65.8, delivery lead time at 57.8, inventories at 59.3 and employment at 43.1. "Over the past 12 months, the Arkansas economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 0.4 percent (below regional average), durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 1.1 percent (below regional average) and nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs by 1.5 percent (above regional average)," Goss said.
Iowa: Iowa's overall index dipped to 63.9 in April, compared with 64.7 in March. Index components were new orders at 69.7, production or sales at 76.8, delivery lead time at 62.4, employment at 47.0 and inventories at 63.4. "Over the past 12 months, the Iowa economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 0.7 percent (below regional average), durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 6.6 percent (above regional average) and nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs by 1.5 percent (above regional average)," he said.
Kansas: The state's overall index rose to 66.5 last month from 63.8 in March. Index components were new orders at 79.8, production or sales at 72.1, delivery lead time at 65.2, employment at 49.3 and inventories at 65.9. "Over the past 12 months, the Kansas economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 0.8 percent (equal regional average), durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 0.9 percent (below regional average) and nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs by 2.1 percent (above regional average)," Goss said.
Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index increased to 63.6 last month from March's 61.0. Index components were new orders at 76.6, production or sales at 69.5, delivery lead time at 62.2, inventories at 63.2 and employment at 46.8. "Over the past 12 months, the Minnesota economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 0.7 percent (below regional average), durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 0.7 percent (below regional average) and nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs by 1.5 percent (above regional average)," he said.
Missouri: The state's overall index jumped to 67.4 in April from 63.2 in March. Index components were new orders at 73.2, production or sales at 80.5, delivery lead time at 65.8, inventories at 66.5 and employment at 51.2. "Over the past 12 months, the Missouri economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 1.0 percent (above regional average) and durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 3.5 percent (above regional average)," Goss said. Nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs dropped 0.5 percent.
Nebraska: Nebraska's overall index rose to 67.0 last month from 63.4 in March. Index components were new orders at 80.5, production or sales at 72.6, delivery lead time at 65.8, inventories at 66.4 and employment at 49.8. "Over the past 12 months, the Nebraska economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 0.6 percent (below regional average), durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 3.9 percent (above regional average) and nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs by 2.6 percent (above regional average)," he said.
North Dakota: The state's overall index remained below growth neutral in April, but it rose to a regional low of 49.8 from 42.5 in March. Index components were new orders at 60.5, production or sales at 56.9, delivery lead time at 47.4, employment at 34.4 and inventories at 49.9. "Over the past 12 months, the North Dakota economy has lost 1.3 percent of its nonfarm jobs, increased durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 7 percent (above regional average), and shed 1.2 percent of its nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs," said Goss.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma's overall index improved to 62.7 last month from March's 62.4. Index components were new orders at 75.5, production or sales at 68.7, delivery lead time at 61.2, inventories at 62.3 and employment at 46.0. "Over the past 12 months, the Oklahoma economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 1.7 percent (above regional average) and durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 5.7 percent (above regional average)," he said. There was a 4.4 percent decline in nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs.
South Dakota: The state's overall index rose to a regional high of 69.3 in April from 67.4 in March. Index components were new orders at 83.1, production or sales at 74.7, delivery lead time at 68.2, inventories at 68.6, and employment at 51.9. "Over the past 12 months, the South Dakota economy has increased nonfarm jobs by 1.5 percent (above regional average), durable-goods manufacturing jobs by 5.6 percent (above regional average) and nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs by 3.3 percent (above regional average)," Goss said.
