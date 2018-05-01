Investment banker Austin Beutner chosen to head LA schools

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2013 file photo, Austin Beutner, founder of the Vision To Learn program, arrives at Jefferson Elementary School in Sacramento, Calif., to launch the program in Sacramento, Calif. Beutner, an investment banker and former Los Angeles deputy mayor, is the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. School board members voted 5-2 on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 to hire him as head of the nation's second-largest school district. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo