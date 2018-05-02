Harassment allegations pit lobbyist against state lawmaker

An animal rights advocate and former political lobbyist went public with sexual harassment allegations Wednesday against a New Mexico state lawmaker, who cast himself as the victim of politically motivated lies.
In an open letter published online Wednesday, Laura Bonar accused Democratic Rep. Carl Trujillo of Santa Fe of inappropriate sexual advances as they worked on legislation in 2013 and 2014 when she was a lobbyist.
Bonar says she was shut out of the legislative process as a lobbyist for Albuquerque-based Animal Protection Voters after rejecting Trujillo's advances.
Trujillo issued a written statement to say that allegations against him are "lies of the worst sort," without mentioning Bonar by name.
Trujillo, who did not respond to an interview request, cast blame for the allegations on unnamed political opponents, saying they had hijacked the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct for their own gain while undermining the cause of animal welfare.
Trujillo also invoked as evidence of credibility his security clearance at the Los Alamos National Laboratories, a federal nuclear research center.
The third-term legislator faces a Democratic primary opponent, Andrea Romero of Santa Fe, in the June 5 election.
Bonar declined to be interviewed, referring questions in her statement to attorney Levi Monagle.
"You sponsored bills that were important to my organization, then used your sponsorship to sexually harass me on multiple occasions," Bonar wrote in the open letter to Trujillo on Wednesday. "You propositioned me. You touched me inappropriately."
No harassment complaint has been filed with the Legislature or in court, according to Monagle and the legal office for the Legislature. Monagle said Bonar preferred to appeal directly to Trujillo and voters — without communicating or coordinating with Trujillo's election opponent.
"Ultimately the people of his district are his boss, above and beyond the Legislature," Monagle said.
House Speaker Brian Egolf and four female Democratic lawmakers announced in a statement that they will consult with outside counsel regarding "serious and deeply troubling" allegations of harassment and how to proceed, with consideration for Bonar's wishes.
The New Mexico Legislature shored up policies and procedures this year for investigating complaints of harassment and sexual misconduct against lawmakers to include a review by an independent legal counsel. It also requires that lawmakers undergo sexual harassment training.
Bonar said in her letter that she felt encouraged by the new policies, including an anti-retaliation clause, to confront Trujillo publicly.
"I don't want your money," Bonar wrote. "I don't want your apology. I simply want you to resign."
Female lobbyists have been a particular point of concern as potential victims of misconduct in New Mexico. Late last year, lobbyist Vanessa Alarid accused former Rep. Thomas Garcia of offering to vote for a bill in 2009 if she would have sex with him — allegations he denies. Garcia no longer serves in the Legislature, and Alarid did not file a formal complaint.
Lobbyists also were offered training by the New Mexico secretary of state's office on how to identify and respond to sexual harassment.
Bonar is currently chief program and policy officer for Animal Protection Voters and no longer lobbies for the group.
Public records obtained by The Associated Press show New Mexico's Legislature received four complaints about misconduct or harassment during this year's session — two against lawmakers and two against their staff. That's up from just one complaint over the previous decade. The session adjourned in February.
Few details were available because the Legislature does not disclose information about complaints when there is no finding of probable cause.
Democratic Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque was ousted in December as majority whip and ended his campaign for lieutenant governor amid allegations that he harassed women at a previous job a decade ago. He has denied the claims.
