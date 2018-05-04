Stuck in a rut? More hiring help available from Pierce County libraries

Pierce County Library System's Get Hired program has a fresh round of sessions coming up to help those looking for work.
The project is a particular passion for Kimberly Myers, who leads sessions focusing on improving searches for older job seekers.
Myers, outreach and resource coordinator for WorkSource Pierce Business Services, started putting together her sessions about six years ago.
Those were the days when it was not unusual for job seekers to run through their 99 weeks of unemployment insurance.
"A lot of people were coming to the end (of benefits), and a lot were trending older, and we started looking to see if there were other classes or workshops in state to address their needs," Myers recalled.
After sitting in on some sessions in North Seattle, Myers put together a local version for WorkSource Pierce, and later introduced it to the library system.
Myers says the sessions are well-attended even to this day, particularly when job seekers start to confront such issues as handling date-of-graduation inquiries on job applications for their next career chapters.
Some of them "feel like they are getting stopped before they get started," Myers said.
"Most of the job seekers feel like they could be confident in a job interview," she said. "The frustration is getting to the interview process itself. We instill hope."
She refrains from setting age thresholds in defining a "mature worker" category for attendees.
"I finally decided the qualification was simply this: If you feel like age is posing a barrier to your job search, then this is where you need to be," she said.
Upcoming Get Hired library workshops, including Myers' sessions and others:
Job hunting for mature workers
▪ May 8, 2 to 4 p.m., Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E.
▪ June 15, 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.
Preparing for job interviews
▪ May 16, 2 to 4 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100.
▪ June 5, 2 to 4 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.
Stress management (including job seeker depression and PTSD)
▪ May 16, 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100.
▪ June 15, 2 to 4 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.
Additional assistance through Get Hired program from library and WorkSource staff
▪ May 23, 2 to 4 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S.
▪ June 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.
▪ June 27, 2 to 4 p.m. at Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E. in Tacoma
Many classes require registration. Go to calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events and select "Get Hired" under events to register or find additional classes.
You also can go to gethired.pcls.us to access the library system's online resources and information about free technology certification.
For additional workshops hosted by WorkSource, go to worksourcewa.com
