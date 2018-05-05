Your investments can follow your values. Just be aware of the tradeoffs

A growing number of investors prefer to exclude certain types of companies when putting their money to work in a 401k, IRA or brokerage account.
This isn’t a new phenomenon, but actions of the Trump administration have seemingly accelerated the movement of money in this direction.
Investors who expressed a preference for investing based on their values, social and civil rights, environmental causes, labor standards and many other predilections moved 10 percent more money into these funds in 2017 than in 2016, and are on pace to broadly extend that growth this year.
Many descriptions crossover each other to define this space — socially responsible investing (SRI), environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, values-based, sustainability-focused and other labels.
For decades, some investment funds have used negative screens to eliminate potential stock holdings, most notably those that make their profits from alcohol, tobacco, firearms and fossil fuel.
To the benefit of investors who prefer companies perceived to be making larger contributions to the greater good, these types of investment funds have become less expensive, their performance compared to simply owning the broad market index has improved and now there are options to invest in these funds beyond U.S. stocks.
The sustainability and socially responsible movement has expanded to many offerings for international stocks as well as bonds. You can now build a sufficiently diverse, globally balanced mix of investments that express your values without having to leave out whole asset classes.
As these types of investments have accumulated more investor cash, their expenses have come down. With lower expenses paired with investors willing to pay more of a premium for these types of companies, returns have increased.
“The academic research over 25 studies of sustainable and socially responsible funds and portfolios suggests that there’s no performance penalty for focusing on sustainability,” writes Morningstar’s head of Sustainability Research, Jon Hale. “Consistently, over time, sustainable portfolios perform just as well as conventional portfolios that don’t consider ESG factors.”
In fact, the longest standing market index for companies that meet socially responsible criteria — the MSCI KLD 400 — from its inception in May 1990 through the end of April, outperformed the S&P 500 Index of U.S. stocks.
While performance is attractive, and the number of available investment products has grown, sustainable and socially responsible funds account for just 2 percent of the global fund universe, according to Morningstar.
It’s not only investment managers applying subjective screens to evaluate the level of responsible behavior among publicly traded companies. The companies themselves are providing much more detail about ESG factors.
In 2011, only 20 percent (100 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index) reported sustainability measures. By 2016, according to the Governance and Accountability Institute, 82 percent of S&P 500 companies documented this area in their annual report.
The movement isn’t without contradictions and challenges.
Recent research out of Columbia Business School suggests that if government mandates corporate social responsibility, it can be counterproductive and harm shareholder value. However, if practiced voluntarily by a company (or inspired by shareholders and consumers) to improve business results, it can be more effective.
This focus also tilts its emphasis toward growth-oriented companies (primarily in technology and health care) that have lower carbon-footprints and an easier time adhering to sustainability practices.
Many investors prefer (and long-term market returns support) an emphasis instead on value-oriented companies that can be bought at a more attractive price than companies focused more on rapid growth of their earnings. But value-oriented companies are more likely to be found in sectors such as energy, utilities, materials and manufacturing that face a tougher transition to sustainability.
While investment fund management fees have come down, applying screens and deeper analysis of business practices costs investment managers more than running broad-based market index funds. The screens might leave out some high-performing stocks that could reduce returns relative to a different approach.
And diversification could be reduced by concentrating in fewer industries or sectors. For instance, if you wanted to buy funds that invest only in renewable energy or clean water, that opportunity exists, but there is no guarantee that a narrow approach will provide a risk/return profile that is more optimal than owning a broad market index.
As with nearly all aspects of financial management, there are tradeoffs to be understood and accepted. Over the past several years, the negative tradeoffs of values-based investment have been lessened. Emergence of these strategies has been driven primarily by institutional investors (endowments and foundations).
However, individual investors — mostly millennials and women — are moving more money this direction to express their preferences with their investment dollars as well as their purchases of goods and services.
Comments