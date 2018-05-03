Can Trader Joe's open near me? Grocer's podcast tackles that and other questions

Grocery retailer Trader Joe’s has a new podcast, and you might find yourself listening to more of it than you imagined.
For a company that can be just as reticent as Amazon when it comes to providing inside knowledge to outside media, a new podcast originating from the grocer is rich in details.
While carefully scripted with curated anecdotes, just like its eclectic collection of in-store stock, the factoids delivered amid an NPR-like soundscape will keep you listening, particularly if you're a fan of the store.
Among other things, you’ll learn Trader Joe’s history, why The Fearless Flyer in-store handbill looks like it does (it’s described in the podcast as a cross between Mad magazine and Consumer Reports), why there's no online store, why they sell bananas individually (hint: an elderly shopper gave them the idea) and you’ll get to experience, at least via audio, what its secretive tasting panel goes through when trying new products for the chain.
“We once let a newspaper reporter into the Tasting Panel, and photos were taken only if the Tasting Panel wore bags over their heads,” says one of the narrators.
The podcast also covers the topic of getting a store to open near you, a goal of several metro areas in the South Sound in years past.
And, not to bury the lede, but there’s a tiny bit of news in the final episode from chairman and CEO Dan Bane, as he tells the podcast that Trader Joe’s is “targeting to open 30 to 35 stores a year in the 48 states.”
“The only thing that holds us back is having the right number of captains and mates to open up great stores," he said. "So we won't open a store just because we can. We want to open a store that's run by the right kind of people doing the right kinds of things.”
Kenya Friend-Daniel, a media representative for Trader Joe's, told The News Tribune via email on Thursday that currently there are no plans for a new Washington state store this year, "however we are always exploring locations that would be a great fit, so I cannot rule out another Trader Joe’s coming to the area, in the future."
Friend-Daniel noted that as for the grocer's Northwest region, a new store is planned for Orem, Utah, this year.
To hear the podcast (five episodes in total), go to.traderjoes.com/digin/post/inside-tjs-podcast
