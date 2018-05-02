Chip Wars: Tech rivalry underlies US-China trade conflict

In this April 10, 2018, file photo, China's President Xi Jinping prepares to deliver his opening speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao in south China's Hainan province. Chinese and American officials will be trying to defuse tensions pushing the world’s two largest economies toward trade war in meetings in Beijing beginning Thursday, May 3, 2018. Analysts say that chances for a breakthrough seem slim given the two sides’ desperate rivalry in strategic technologies such as semiconductors that underlies the dispute. Kyodo News via AP, File Naohiko Hatta