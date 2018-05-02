Mahathir wants to rule Malaysia again, shakes up election

FILE - In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, former Malaysian strongman Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a local community in Langkawi, Malaysia. In an unlikely comeback, he's switched sides in Malaysian politics, coming out of retirement to unite an opposition that’s seeking to end his former party’s 60-year hold on power and oust his protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, in May 9 elections. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo