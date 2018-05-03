The Latest: Senate OKs changed to Clean Elections commission

The Latest on action in the Arizona Legislature as it moves to adjourn for the year (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
The Arizona Senate has given initial approval to legislation that would ask voters to make major changes in the state's public elections financing system.
The measure approved Thursday evening on a voice vote would give a committee appointed by the governor review rules adopted by the Citizens Clean Election Commission. It also would bar candidates running using public financing from using any of that money for services provided by political parties.
The commission opposes the measure's provision requiring it rules to be reviewed by the governor's regulatory review commission. Democrats opposed to the measure say that puts a politically-appointed agency in charge of the independent commission's authority. The bipartisan five-member commission was created by voters in 1998.
If approved by the House and Senate, the measure would be on the November ballot.
___
6:20 p.m.
The Arizona Senate has rejected a measure that would ask voters to dramatically overhaul the independent commission that draws congressional and legislative maps every decade.
The measure that failed Thursday could come back for a second vote under a procedural move. The proposal adds four members to the current five-member commission created by a 2000 voter initiative. An amendment adopted Wednesday infuriated Democrats because it adds an intent clause criticizing the panel created after the 2010 Census. That panel was embroiled in controversy but its actions were upheld in several court cases, including two before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The measure also says state legislative districts can only vary in population by 2 percent.
Democrats worry a packed commission could use it to sideline Democrats, while Republicans say it creates a more fair process.
___
4:15 p.m.
The Arizona Legislature is poised to push to adjourn for the year after passing a $10.4 billion budget that funds a big pay boost for striking teachers.
The budget that passed Thursday morning after lawmakers pulled an all-nighter means lawmakers can focus on remaining business and they're aiming to adjourn by Thursday night or Friday.
The remaining business includes several hot-button pieces of Legislation, including changes to the state's private school tuition tax credit program. Other top-tier bills that have yet to move include a proposal allowing counties to ask voters to boost sales taxes to pay for roads and changes to the state' redistricting and clean election commissions.
A contentious effort to repeal last year's massive school voucher expansion appeared unlikely to make the final cut amid Senate opposition.
