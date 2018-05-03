Business

House debates bill that requests casino proposals

The Associated Press

May 03, 2018 08:44 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Bridgeport lawmakers are making a pitch for legislation that could eventually lead to another casino in Connecticut.

The House of Representatives was debating a bill late Thursday that requires the commissioners of Consumer Protection and Economic and Community Development to develop and issue a request for proposals from developers interested in developing, managing and operating a possible casino.

Each potential casino operator would have until Jan. 1, 2019 to submit a casino proposal, along with $5 million. The commissioners would then evaluate the responses and present them to lawmakers for possible consideration.

Democratic Rep. Steven Stafstrom of Bridgeport says there's nothing in the bill that authorizes a casino. Rather, he says it's an opportunity to see "what proposals are out there."

MGM Resorts has been pushing for the legislation.

  Comments  