Gov. Scott calls for Legislature to continue into overtime

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he wants the Legislature to remain in session for an extra week or two to vote on his new education funding proposal.
The General Assembly has no formal cutoff date, but was expected to decamp next week when its operating budget runs out. The Burlington Free Press reports the Republican governor held a Thursday news conference to suggest key committees should continue working on his education proposal for a few weeks.
Scott has promised to veto this year's tax bill if it allows education property taxes to rise.
His plan is use $58 million in one-time money to avoid a tax rate increase. Scott has also proposed a number of long-term policy changes to save more money for the future.
