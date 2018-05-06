Warren Buffett deflects questions about a successor

An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday, shareholders are expected to fill the CenturyLink arena as they attend the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting where Buffett and his Vice Chairman Charlie Munger preside over a Q&A session. Nati Harnik AP Photo