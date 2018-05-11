Black netting around Washington Building a sign of progress. Here's what's happening.

The black netting enveloping the historic Washington Building in downtown Tacoma marks the start of a transformation for the historic structure.

Unico Properties bought the building at 1019 Pacific Ave. more than a year ago with plans to convert it from offices to apartments.

Black netting descended from the roof last month, and contractors marked some of the cream terracotta tiles with blue tape in preparation for maintenance on the exterior facade, said Julie Currier, Unico Properties' vice president for development. Expect sidewalk scaffolding to follow.

"We want to take advantage of the summer weather in order to complete the work in the most ideal working conditions," she said through a spokeswoman. "We will be installing sidewalk scaffolding after completion of the netting for the work."





That blue tape? It helps contractors "identify areas where they need to switch to a different repair detail while up on the scaffolding," Currier said.

The company will be painting, cleaning and repairing the terracotta tiles, and at times replacing them, said Reuben McKnight, Tacoma's historic preservation officer. Much of it is work the previous owner deferred, he said.

When completed in the 1920s, the Washington Building was the second-tallest in the Northwest. Today it is the third-tallest in Tacoma, and will fall to fourth after the 22-story Marriott Hotel next to the Greater Tacoma Convention Center opens in 2020.

The Washington Building's first residents are expected to move in that year, too. The building is expected to have more than 150 units, including five ground floor "work live" spaces. Residents will be greeted with a main lobby level that will "more accurately reflect the original design of the building," Currier said.

"It will be great to bring housing downtown," said Pat Beard, a project manager with the city's Community and Economic Development Department. "It's really the first housing in the central core of downtown."

Though city code does not require it, Unico has said it plans to find parking nearby for residents.

2020 is two years later than the owners said the building might open. Increased construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors caused part of the delay, Currier said. The company now is seeking federal tax credits to offset the higher construction costs.

In 2016, Tacoma officials said The Stratford Co's George Webb, who owned the building, was ignoring a growing list of problems, including cracked terracotta tiles, nonworking elevators and plants growing on the building's exterior. Webb also once owned Old City Hall, which the city bought for $4 million in 2015.