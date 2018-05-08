Free cup of soup one day only if you order a delivery from Panera

Last year, the Panera bakery-cafe chain begin its rollout of delivery in the Northwest, including at local sites.
Now, its delivery initiative is expanding nationwide.
To mark the expansion, Panera is offering a free cup of soup with delivery orders Wednesday (May 9). Guests must order an item in addition to the soup, and pay the delivery fee, typically $3 in most markets.
Use code “PANERADELIVERS” to get the offer.
According to Panera, its delivery service "has helped to create more than 13,000 jobs across the country, 118 of them in the Seattle-Tacoma area."
Delivery service is available within an eight-minute drive of a Panera. Sites generally deliver between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
To see whether you're in a Panera delivery zone, go to delivery.panerabread.com
Comments