Fed's Powell: Rate hikes should not upend the global economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says moves by the Fed and other major central banks to raise interest rates after a long period keeping them low should not be disruptive to the global economy.
In remarks prepared for a financial conference in Zurich, Powell says that the role U.S. monetary policy plays in driving global financial conditions and capital flows is often exaggerated. He says that the pickup in both global growth and commodity prices have played bigger roles in the recent recovery of capital flows to emerging-market economies than any policy moves by central banks.
Powell says that further adjustments in interest rates by the Fed and other central banks should prove manageable for emerging economies. He also says the Fed is committed to communicating its policies clearly.
