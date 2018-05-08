CDC boss gets $165,300 pay cut from record-setting salary

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine in March 2018 shows Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. The government is paying Redfield $375,000 a year to run the Atlanta-based CDC, U.S. officials confirmed in April 2018, nearly twice what his predecessor made and far more than other recent past directors. On Monday, April 30, 2018, HHS officials said Redfield had asked for a pay reduction because the topic had become a distraction.

University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File

