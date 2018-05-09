Oil jumps, Asian shares mixed after US leaves Iran deal

An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing, China, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Oil prices surged while Asian stock markets traded mixed after President Donald Trump announced the United States will withdraw from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and re-impose sanctions. Resulting rising oil prices would have a mixed impact across the region, driving prices higher for some countries that rely heavily on imports, such as Japan, while boosting revenues for exporters such as Indonesia. Ng Han Guan AP Photo