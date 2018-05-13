South Sound Business People

Amy Ullrich and Lindsay Fisher have recently joined Westgate Capital Consultants in Tacoma, as retirement plan relationship managers. The two will be the primary resources for retirement plans, providing education and enrollment assistance, and serving as the liaison between trustees, vendors and participants for the firm. Ullrich received her bachelor's degree from University of Washington and previously worked 16 years at Russell Investments. Fisher received a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University. Her background includes sales, developing trade strategies and evaluating client portfolios.
Nichole Zuger-Cheney has been named senior marketing coordinator for Tairis Group Tacoma. She will focus on social media efforts and internal and external communication efforts for the firm's' clients and more than a decade of experience in marketing and communications.
