The Latest: Connecticut lawmakers give Malloy warm send-off

The Latest on Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's closing session address (all times local):
12:40 a.m.
Connecticut lawmakers have given Gov. Dannel P. Malloy a warm send-off after he gave his final address to the General Assembly.
The Democrat received cheers and applause early Thursday as he joked self-deprecatingly about bringing together lawmakers to reach the bipartisan budget deal that was approved Wednesday night, despite not being part of the talks.
Malloy, who is not seeking re-election in November, has had a complicated relationship with state legislators over the past seven years. But he pointed out the progress they've made together, including labor agreements that he says will save the state more than $42 billion over 20 years and a smaller state government and lower rate of state spending.
Malloy says he's proud to have served as Connecticut's 88th governor, calling it the honor of his lifetime.
___
7:20 p.m.
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to close out the legislative session for the last time.
The two-term Democrat, who is not seeking re-election, is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at shortly after midnight, early Thursday morning.
Lawmakers still have a host of bills to vote on before the deadline, including a revised state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Democratic and Republican legislative leaders announced late Wednesday afternoon they have reached a bipartisan agreement changes to the second year of the two-year, $41.3 billion budget.
Malloy will likely focus his midnight address on his tenure as governor, which has been marked by state budget challenges.
While he's had some clashes with lawmakers, Democrats credit Malloy with making lasting fiscal changes.
Comments