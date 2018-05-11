How healthy was your last grocery run? A new app can figure that out

If you're trying to eat healthier, and you shop at Fred Meyer or QFC, you'll want to know about a new smartphone app.

Kroger has soft-launched the app, OptUP, which pulls up your purchases from the past eight weeks, ranks them by nutrition scores and comes up with a tally of how healthy you're eating. (That can go up or down, depending on your purchases moving forward.)

The app also shows you whether there are healthier options available to the products you bought.

The health scores are based on the UK Nutrient Profiling Model, and come with U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition facts.

In addition to the numerical scores, the "health" rankings of the food are color coded, with green being best, yellow middle and red being "indulgent."

According to the app, you should aim for 50 percent or more green-scoring items — fruits and vegetables show up as top options — and less than 10 percent red-scoring items.

Among processed items, the app might recommend other types that rank higher either within the brand or with a competing brand.

Prepare to lose some time exploring this feature and discovering how the food you've purchased ranks.

Now you can see whether those Lindt Lindor Extra Dark Chocolate Truffles rank higher or lower than Russell Stover Sugar Free Chocolate Covered Coconut. (Spoiler alert: Russell Stover scores 25 points higher on its health scale.)

You also can mark favorite items, set up shopping lists and scan items for a nutrition profile.

In some markets, dietician consultations are available. (For now, that's just Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, according to the app.)

You can download OptUP from Apple's App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android-based smartphones. If you have a Fred Meyer or QFC digital account, such as for ClickList or the stores' smartphone apps, you can use the same login.

Consider this part of the growing trend of grocer's scanning apps and other marketing trends to change your buying experience. Fred Meyer, for example, is rolling out scan-as-you-go tech to area stores this year.