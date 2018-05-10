California governor to release budget amid growing revenue

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown responds to a question as he discusses his proposed 2018-19 state budget at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is preparing to release his last state budget proposal. His revised spending plan to be published Friday, May 11, 2018, will kick off a month of negotiations with the Legislature about how to spend a growing budget surplus. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo