Nevada wildlife biologist watches over state's golden eagles

In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo, Joe Barnes, a biologist with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, hikes toward a golden eagle nesting site outside of Pioche, Nev. The birds, protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and identified by the Nevada Wildlife Action Plan as a species of conservation priority, are thought to be declining in the western United States. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

