Police: Theater security guard wounded during home break-in

Albuquerque police say a move theater security guard who reported being shot at the business apparently was actually shot at a home by a resident during a break-in.
Police say officers were headed to the theater Friday morning in response to a report of the guard being shot when 911 operators got a call from a homeowner who said he'd just fired at a person in a security guard uniform who was trying to break into the home.
According to police, preliminary information indicates the guard was shot while burglarizing the residence and then drove to the theater to report being shot by a homeless person while on duty.
The security guard's identity was not released. The guard's injuries are described as non-life threatening.
