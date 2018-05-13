Umatilla group works to regain land purchased by Army Corps

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY12-13 - This May 4, 2018 photo, shows the marina, a portion of the 2600 aches of land the federal government and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns in the City of Umatilla, Ore. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, acting on flood predictions, acquired the city’s land along the banks of the Columbia River. A group of Umatilla citizens believes it’s time to return the shoreline to local control. East Oregonian via AP E.J. Harris