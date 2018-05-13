In hometown of Armenia's new leader, people hope for change

In this photo taken on Sunday, May 6, 2018, an elderly man passes outside a small market in Idjevan, northern Armenia the home town of the Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian. Hope has bloomed in the hometown of Armenia’s newly-named prime minister, for people see him as a man who was able to articulate their anger and will now focus on their needs. Nikol Pashinian, who spearheaded weeks of anti-government protests, was named the country’s new leader on May 8. Like the rest of the country, his hometown Idjevan, a city of 20,000 that sits on a key highway linking Armenia with Georgia, has been plagued by unemployment and grinding poverty after a plant processing bentonite clay and other factories closed years ago. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo