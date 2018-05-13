Trump says US will help penalized Chinese company

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. President Donald Trump said Sunday, May 13, 2018, that he would help a Chinese telecommunications company get "back into business," saying too many jobs in China are stake after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers. At issue is the Commerce Department’s move last month to block the ZTE Corp., a major supplier of telecoms networks and smartphones based in southern China, from importing American components for seven years. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)