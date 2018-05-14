Wagering on the Seahawks right here in Washington? Supreme Court ruling opens the door

In this Jan. 14, 2018 file photo, NFL footballs sit on the field during warm ups before an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Pittsburgh. The NFL wants Congress to enact a framework for legalized sports betting in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that clears the way for more states to allow gambling. All the major leagues responded to a ruling that figures to have far-reaching implications throughout the sports world. Don Wright AP file photo