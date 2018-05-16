Correction: Robocalls-Lincoln story

In a story May 15 about a spike in robocalls to Lincoln phone numbers, The Associated Press misidentified the company that tracks the calls. The company's name is YouMail, not YouMail Robocall Index.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Company says robocalls soared in Lincoln last month
A company that tracks robocalls says Lincoln experienced the biggest one-month jump of the cities studied nationwide in April
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A company that tracks robocalls says Lincoln experienced the biggest one-month jump of the cities studied nationwide in April: nearly 155 percent.
YouMail says robocalling volumes set a record for the second straight month as Americans received 3.36 billion calls in April. That's 6.5 percent higher than in March and 34.4 percent higher than April last year.
A distant second to Lincoln was Southfield, Michigan, where call volume increased 85.4 percent.
The YouMail Robocall Index tracks the calls to iPhones, Androids and landlines. Its statistics are cited by the Federal Communications Commission for national data trends.
The company says the most common reason for robocalls nationally in April was debt collection. Student loan collection was the most common reason in Nebraska.
