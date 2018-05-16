For Amazon Prime members, new discounts coming to your Whole Foods

It's been almost a year since Amazon and Whole Foods Market teamed up, and soon discounts will start adding up for Amazon Prime members.
The new discount program will start in Florida and work its way in coming months to your store, including the one at 3515 Bridgeport Way W. in University Place.
Already, local Whole Foods shoppers can receive 5 percent cash back on purchases with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card.
Amazon this week announced that in the new program, "Prime members can get an additional 10 percent off sale items . . . throughout the store, plus weekly deep discounts on select best-selling items."
How it works: When the program is introduced locally (you'll know when you start seeing in-store signs announcing Prime deals) you will scan a code at checkout from your phone using the Whole Foods app, available at amazon.com/primesavings
Amazon and Whole Foods this year have been unrolling Prime Now delivery service. For now, Tacoma-area deliveries for the store are made via Instacart.
