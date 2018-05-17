Laser tag comes to Swan Creek Park to get people outdoors and moving

Swan Creek Park next to Tacoma's Salishan community has a new attraction.
High Trek Adventures set up a laser tag operation in the park this spring. If it takes off, it could expand at the site.
High Trek has other outdoor adventure zones near Seattle, including a laser tag site that opened in April at McCollum Park in Everett.
“I've been involved the past few months setting up, building out the location inside Swan Creek Park,” said manager Matt Arthur, who is running the company's Tacoma branch. “And I’ve been working with the local community, raising awareness of what we do.”
Before High Trek showed up, the park at 3997 E. Roosevelt Ave. got limited use, Arthur said.
“The gate's been closed for awhile and so no one really went in there unless you were riding the bike trails,” he said.
About a year ago, High Trek owner Brad Halbach approached Metro Parks Tacoma with plans that evolved into the laser tag operation, with a $750-a-month lease from April 1 to Nov. 1, said Dave Lewis, deputy director of parks and recreation for the agency.
“It’s a way to activate the park more and get more people in,” Lewis told The News Tribune, “so we honed in on the idea and found an island of land for the size of area he needed next to where we do the mud runs.”
“We’re calling it a pilot program and we’ll see how it goes,” Lewis said.
Arthur notes this isn’t your typical indoor laser-tag experience.
”It's outdoors and it gives people a chance to work as a team," he said. "Some games take more precision than others. It is similar to video games that kids play, so there's sound effects on the tagger we use and different mission types.”
If all goes well, Arthur hopes to expand operations and offer more at the site.
For now, he is putting in seven-day weeks with sales, marketing, booking and hosting events on site.
Laser tag sessions range from 30 to 120 minutes, with prices starting at $8.40 for two missions in 30 minutes. For booking or more information, call 425-531-9156 or visit www.hightreklasertag.com
