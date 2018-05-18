Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after Georgia graduation

Police say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people leaving a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.
A Clayton County Police statement said "one person is now confirmed deceased" after the Friday night shooting. It followed a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.
The county schools' safety chief, Thomas Trawick, says people going to their cars got into an argument that led to the shooting. He said he couldn't provide details about the injuries and had no information about any suspects.
Trawick said his initial reaction "wasn't pleasant," given that 10 people were killed earlier in the day in a school shooting in Texas.
"The last thing you want to do is have a situation at a graduation that results in anyone being injured, and definitely not being shot," he said.
It happened on the campus of Mount Zion High School, which provided overflow parking for people attending the ceremony at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro. That's about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlanta.
A heavy police presence remained at the scene late Friday night.
