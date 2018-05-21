Check the fridge for these Hempler's products, especially if you have allergies

Ferndale's Hempler Foods Group is recalling approximately 8,535 pounds of pepperoni sticks due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
The pepperoni sticks, which were produced from April 20 through May 2, contain milk, which is not declared on the product label. The recalled products were shipped to distribution centers in Washington state, California, Oregon and Utah for distribution to retail stores.
The products being recalled are:
▪ 4 count/case of 2.25 pound "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added" packaged on April 21, 2018, and a lot number of 8106.
▪ 4 count/case of 2.25 pound "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added" packaged on April 26, 2018, and a lot number of 8113.
▪ 4 count/case of 2.25 pound "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added" packaged on May 1, 2018, and a lot number of 8117B.
▪ 4 count/case of 2.25 pound "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added" packaged on May 2 , 2018, and a lot number of 8117B.
▪ 10 count/case of 9 ounce "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added" with a use or freeze by date of Jan. 15, 2019, and a lot number of 8106.
▪ 10 count/case of 9 ounce "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added" with a use or freeze by date of Jan. 16, 2019, and a lot number of 8106.
▪ 10 count/case of 9 ounce "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added" with a use or freeze by date of Jan. 22, 2019 and a lot number of 8113.
The recalled products all have "EST. 6410" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The problem with the products was discovered May 17 after a customer complained that a package of "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni, Natural Smoke Flavor Added," contained a different product, identified as "Hempler's Pepperoni with Jalapeno and Cheese, Natural Smoke Flavoring Added."
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the products., but anyone concerned about injury or illness is advised to contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged not to consume them and either throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.
This is Hempler's second recall of pepperoni sticks in 2018 — in early January a recall was issued for sticks that might have contained metal.
Comments