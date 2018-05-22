Summer bummers: Two reports put dim spin on vacation season

Two reports this week regarding the start of summer travel season show some of us will be getting vacation time — "some" being a cautionary term in this case — but it might not be far from home.

Summer bummer part I:High gas prices are crimping more people’s travel plans this summer. GasBuddy reported this week in its annual travel survey that "only 58 percent of respondents said they will take a road trip this summer, a 24 percent decrease from last year."





Meanwhile, GasBuddy reported that "39 percent cited high gas prices for affecting their summer travel decisions," compared with 19 percent in 2017.

Gas prices Tuesday in Tacoma averaged $3.40, up from the $2.87 cents a gallon of this time last year and $2.59 in 2016.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It's far from the worst of recent times, though. During Memorial Weekend 2013, prices hit $4.03 a gallon, according to the fuel monitoring service.

Add in the area's road construction projects, and you have more incentive to plan your trips carefully.

Summer bummer part II: Since Pierce is a county of commuters, a new report on Seattle’s work habits might resonate with you.

The staffing firm Accountemps says Seattle ranks No. 5 when it comes to workers checking in most frequently with work on vacation. (New York, Charlotte, Los Angeles and Miami were the top four.)

The report noted that seven in 10 millennials make time to check in with the office, while majority of workers 55 and older go completely offline on vacation.

Also of note: Workers nationwide plan to take off an average of nine days this summer, down from 10 last summer.

Saving perhaps the biggest bummer for last: The report said workers in Nashville, Dallas and Los Angeles led in number of workers not planning to take any time off this summer.