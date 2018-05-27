South Sound Business People

Tim Monaghan has joined Banner Bank as a residential loan officer serving the South Sound area. He has 23 years of financial industry experience, with an emphasis on mortgage and construction lending. Monaghan is also active in the community serving on the board of the Toddstock Foundation, a nonprofit organization and sings with the Symphony Tacoma Voices.
Greg Medlyn has recently been named senior vice president of retail for Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region. Previously he was divisional vice president of retail for REI's East Region. Medlyn will assume responsibility for the operation of 37 brick and mortar stores and an online operations across 15 counties in Washington State.
Jack Trainor has joined Horizon Partners Northwest in Tacoma, as vice president of development. He will be securing construction financing for Brewery Blocks project and supporting all functions of the Brewery Blocks Tacoma project and other Horizon Partners properties. With more than 40 years of experience in the construction and development industry, Trainer's expertise will allow the company to build on their development team.
Comments