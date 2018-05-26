Using Seattle's anti-business climate against it only makes sense for the Tacoma area

Even when the term “smokestack chasing” was in wide use as a pejorative term to describe an economic development strategy, it was showing its age.
The term, that is, not the strategy. Industrial projects of the sort that states lusted after haven’t come with tall smokestacks in decades. While big manufacturing plants of the sort smokestacks were supposed to connote are still in demand, headquarters and tech offices are the glitzy prizes these days, especially for cities.
As for the strategy, the idea of trying to recruit companies with incentives, tax breaks, publicly funded infrastructure and other goodies was — and still is — derided by many as economically unwise, unfair to taxpayers and existing businesses and generally tawdry.
It might be all those things. It also works.
The South — the most enthusiastic practitioner of smokestack chasing — got an automobile industry out of it. Now it’s building a major aerospace presence.
Washington hasn’t been as robust a player in smokestack chasing because of location (off in our little corner of the map) and, officially at least, a lack of the incentive tools other states have. Not that Washington isn’t capable of cobbling together something when it wants to, which it has done on several occasions for Boeing (and likely will again).
One more reason why there’s been much less emphasis on smokestack chasing here: For Washington’s biggest city and county, there’s been no need for it. For several decades, growth opportunities have been finding Seattle and King County, not the other way around.
More recently the attitude has shifted in certain Seattle governmental circles from indifference to the idea of having to work for economic growth to outright revulsion at the companies generating it.
Which brings us to the May 23 press conference by officials of Pierce County and Tacoma and other municipalities to promote new and existing incentives for adding jobs locally. The county, for example, says it will set in motion a credit for creating at least five family-wage jobs ($65,000) in unincorporated parts of the county. Tacoma said it already offers more lavish incentives, but the press event was an opportunity to publicize what’s available.
There’s some cleverness at work here, and not just from leveraging the opportunity the Seattle City Council created through imposition of a per-employee head tax. A big feature is that the credits are available to businesses already in place or relocating to the area.
That gets around a criticism of smokestack-chasing incentives: That they favor newcomers and are paid for by existing businesses. It also incentivizes businesses that have multiple offices in the region — and a lot do — to quietly shift workers and work to less-punitive jurisdictions than Seattle, which is a less onerous undertaking than relocating entirely. And it might contribute to a lessening of a problem we’ve discussed here previously — Pierce County residents hitting the highway each day for long commutes northward.
For all that — plus the irresistible if unspoken fun of giving Seattle some grief — this week’s announcement is just a start, and that’s true even if everyone carries through with pledges to enact incentives.
Businesses’ unhappiness with Seattle is not just about this one tax. By itself the amounts are not trivial, even to large companies. Weyerhaeuser, for example, which bailed out of Federal Way for Seattle, expects to pay $150,000 a year for the head tax.
But it’s never just one tax. Seattle and King County have been enthusiastically hiking taxes on businesses and residents to the point that the accumulation represents a dramatic squeeze on their budgets. Governments and public taxing entities are notoriously bad at thinking about, much less coordinating, the sum of the demands they’re placing on citizens. For the Tacoma-Pierce County approach to work, government can’t be offering financial incentives with one hand while pulling out even greater amounts in the form of tax increases with the other.
Then there’s the matter of attitude, which figures into this as much as the dollars do. Tacoma’s mayor was quoted in the press release as saying she’ll work “to ensure that the Puget Sound region remains a desirable place to start or grow a business.” Incentives are one part of that. How well government attends to its basic functions, how many hassles and roadblocks it throws at businesses just to get the mundane stuff done — those are a bigger component.
Government need not acquiesce to every item on business’ wish list or buy the business community’s love with incentives to draw a distinct contrast to the desirability of doing business in Seattle (current official motto: “We hate you.”).
The Tacoma area’s most prominent real smokestack — on the smelter property by Ruston — got blown up years ago. The opportunities to go after figurative smokestacks and the companies behind them are much more realistic and much less difficult to grab than some campaigns for big-ticket economic-development projects. If those opportunities happen to be just 40 miles up the road, in a city that would prefer they go away, so much the better.
