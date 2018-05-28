Feds won't release details of settlement with FBI agent

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015 photo, Special Agent in Charge Patricia Ferrick, right, speaks at a news conference in New Haven, Conn. As they fight allegations that Connecticut FBI agents retaliated against employees for whistleblowing, federal government officials are refusing to release details of a legal settlement with a special agent and asking a judge to throw out another employee's lawsuit. Special Agent Kurt Siuzdak's lawsuit, filed in 2014, exposed allegations of internal strife and dysfunction within the FBI's main Connecticut office in New Haven.

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015 photo, Special Agent in Charge Patricia Ferrick, right, speaks at a news conference in New Haven, Conn. As they fight allegations that Connecticut FBI agents retaliated against employees for whistleblowing, federal government officials are refusing to release details of a legal settlement with a special agent and asking a judge to throw out another employee's lawsuit. Dave Collins

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015 photo, Special Agent in Charge Patricia Ferrick, right, speaks at a news conference in New Haven, Conn. As they fight allegations that Connecticut FBI agents retaliated against employees for whistleblowing, federal government officials are refusing to release details of a legal settlement with a special agent and asking a judge to throw out another employee's lawsuit. AP Photo