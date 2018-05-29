Target shrinks its store models: 3 new smaller sites coming to Seattle area

The trend of smaller Target stores has been happening for awhile, and an announcement Tuesday by the retailer offered more examples.
Seattle's U District, Bellevue and Ballard are next up for smaller format stores, Target announced. Its standard stores typically are about 145,000 square feet. These range from about 21,000 to 49,000 square feet.
Here's the summary:
U District: New store of about 21,000 square feet on The Ave near the University of Washington’s campus at 4535 University Way NE. Planned opening: 2019 with up to 50 workers.
Bellevue: New store of about 49,000 square feet in the new Bellevue South mixed-use development near 116th Avenue NE and Northeast Fourth St. Planned opening: 2020 with up to 125 workers.
Ballard: New store with 26,900 square feet at 1448 NW Market St. in the new 15th + Market development. Planned opening: 2019 with up to 50 workers.
The stores are important for several reasons. First, this is more indication of Target going full-on with smaller footprints while expanding its chain.
The stores also will have different selling models, with a "curated assortment" to meet the needs of its nearest residents. Business Insider reported in October that the retailer planned to open more than 75 small format stores by 2019.
"The U District store will feature portable technology products, dorm and apartment essentials, and fresh food and beverage, and grab-and-go items," according to Target's news release. "The Bellevue store will offer merchandise including apparel and health and beauty items. The Ballard location will focus its assortment on baby and kids, apartment and home essentials, and beauty products."
Also, the stores will offer order pickup, which is an initiative Target has doubled down on in the past few months in the Puget Sound region.
"More than 95 percent of Order Pickup orders are ready in less than an hour for guests at their local Target store," according to the retailer.
As for any new, smaller format stores coming to Pierce or Thurston counties, Target spokeswoman Jacqueline DeBuse said Tuesday the company had no plans for that at this time.
"Target is continuously exploring possible locations for new stores and is currently focused on small-format stores located in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods as well as near college campuses," she said.
