'I like to say we're allergic to waiting, just like patients are'
A new CityMD clinic opening in University Place at 3556 Marketplace West, Suite 109, offers patients a chance to see a doctor with an average wait time of less than 8 minutes. The other, in Puyallup, is at 12005 Meridian Street East, Suite 101.
Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.
Washington entrepreneurs can apply for a seat at the table with a Walmart buyer during this year’s Made in the USA, Open Call event on June 13. Space is limited and the application portal closes May 4. Visit Walmart-jump.com to apply.
The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.