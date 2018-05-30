'I like to say we're allergic to waiting, just like patients are'

A new CityMD clinic opening in University Place at 3556 Marketplace West, Suite 109, offers patients a chance to see a doctor with an average wait time of less than 8 minutes. The other, in Puyallup, is at 12005 Meridian Street East, Suite 101.
High Trek Adventures is running a new tactical laser tag course in Tacoma's Swan Creek Park. Metro Parks Tacoma says the pilot program is a "way to activate the park" with more people visiting.

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.

Topgolf is the only company to take a swing at developing a nearly 11-acre parking lot next to the Tacoma Dome. The proposed $30 million development includes three stories of hitting bays.

The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.