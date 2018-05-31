Grocery hiring alert: Central Co-op plans Tacoma job fair in June

While there's no firm opening date yet, Tacoma's branch of the Central co-op grocery is getting ready to put together its staff.
On Wednesday, the co-op sent out a notification that it will hold a job and info fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 16 at the store, 4502 N. Pearl St., formerly the home of Bargain World.
The store is planning to open this summer.
Those coming to the job fair will be able to:
▪ See the positions available with detailed job descriptions.
▪ Learn about working at the co-op from current employees.
▪ Find out about job benefits.
▪ See the time line for hiring and what's involved before the store opens.
The co-op planned a spring opening but the date was pushed back earlier this year after fire department officials reviewed the site plan and required overhead sprinklers instead of firewalls, adding weeks to the project.
The co-op merged with Seattle’s Central Co-op in December 2015, and its then-Sixth Avenue site closed the next year, later becoming home to Mary Mart.
Those seeking more information can email jobs@centralcoop.coop
