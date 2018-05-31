Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva-Kinova, from left, chief executive officer of the World Bank, International Co-operation for Italy, Giorgio Marrapodi of Italy, French Ambassador to Canada, Kareen Rispal, Secretary of State for International Development for the United Kingdom, Penny Mordaunt, Canada's Minister of International Development Marie Claude Bibeau, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane, German Parliamentary secretary of State, Maria Flachsbarth, Acting Deputy Administrator, USAID, David Moore and Director-General, Development and International Co-operation, European Commission, Stefano Manservisi pose for a photo during a meeting of the G7 Finance and Central Bank Governors in Whistler, Nova Scotia, Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva-Kinova, from left, chief executive officer of the World Bank, International Co-operation for Italy, Giorgio Marrapodi of Italy, French Ambassador to Canada, Kareen Rispal, Secretary of State for International Development for the United Kingdom, Penny Mordaunt, Canada's Minister of International Development Marie Claude Bibeau, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane, German Parliamentary secretary of State, Maria Flachsbarth, Acting Deputy Administrator, USAID, David Moore and Director-General, Development and International Co-operation, European Commission, Stefano Manservisi pose for a photo during a meeting of the G7 Finance and Central Bank Governors in Whistler, Nova Scotia, Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Jonathan Hayward

Business

G-7 finance meeting in Canada to focus on Trump tariffs

The Associated Press

May 31, 2018 05:57 PM

WHISTLER, British Columbia

Canada's finance minister says a meeting of officials of the seven major industrial countries will now be focused on trade after U.S President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on America's allies.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said at the start of the three-day meeting on Thursday that the "absurd" tariffs will "absolutely" be the focus.

Morneau says he expects the G-7 to keep pressure on the U.S. with the hope the Trump administration reconsiders. And Morneau fully expects the effort to continue at next week's leaders' summit in Quebec. The summit will be Trump's first visit to Canada as president.

The G-7 countries are the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will meet with Morneau on Thursday.

