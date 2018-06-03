FILE - In this June 14, 2011, file photo, various prescription drugs on the automated pharmacy assembly line at Medco Health Solutions in Willingboro, N.J. Medicare recipients cut back on pricey brand-name drugs but they still had to spend more on such medications anyway, according to a government report that blames rising manufacturer prices for squeezing older people and taxpayers.
APNewsBreak: Seniors scrimp but still spend more for meds

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

June 03, 2018 09:59 PM

WASHINGTON

A new government report says Medicare recipients filled fewer prescriptions for pricey brand-name drugs — but spent more on such meds anyway.

The Health and Human Services inspector general's office blames rising manufacturer prices for squeezing older people and taxpayers alike.

The inspector general report being released Monday found a 17 percent drop in the overall number of prescriptions for brand-name medications under Medicare's "Part D" drug program over a recent five-year period.

Despite that, beneficiaries' share of costs for branded drugs went in the opposite direction, increasing by 40 percent from 2011 to 2015.

Total costs for patients were the highest for medications used to treat common conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and asthma.

A copy of the report was provided to The Associated Press.

