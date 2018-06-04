Lawyer: Bloody blanket found with dead dog after flight

This undated photo provided by Michael Dellagrazie of Staten Island, N.Y., via his attorney Evan Oshan, shows Dellagrazie's Pomeranian named Alejandro, who was found dead in its carrier Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at a cargo facility at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The dog was traveling with Delta Air Lines and was making a temporary stop in Michigan on its way to Newark, N.J., from Phoenix. It had been flying alone in the cargo section according to Oshan. (Courtesy of Michael Dellagrazie via AP)