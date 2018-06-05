Trump seeks separate talks with Canada and Mexico over NAFTA

FILE- In this May 21, 2018, file photo, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington. Kudlow, went on “Fox & Friends’’ Tuesday, June 5, to convey President Donald Trump's preference for reaching separate pacts with Canada and Mexico. Kudlow said Trump doesn’t necessarily plan to abandon NAFTA, but “is just going to try a different approach.’’ Susan Walsh, File AP Photo