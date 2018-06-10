New businesses in the South Sound

Fluens Children's Therapy was recently opened by Jessica Abawag in University Place. The firm specializes in health and speech therapy in children with apraxia of speech, autism or articulation disorders. The center also offers feeding therapy, special education parent coaching and community outreach services. It is located at 2601 70th Ave. W, and is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and employs three staff members. The center can be reached at 253-254-6713 or online at fluenschildrenstherapy.com.
Gaffney Group, located in Tacoma, has acquired five funeral homes and a chapel mausoleum from Dignity Memorial Network. They are Cascade Funeral Home in Cle Elum, Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup and Sumner, Price-Helton Funeral Home in Auburn, Woodlawn Abbey Mausoleum in Puyallup and Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Cremetory in Ellensburg. The Group will continue to support these companies as well as its Tacoma location supporting all funeral services currently offered. To learn more about the Gaffney Group go to gaffney.group.
Gig Harbor Cabinets is a new residential cabinet company recently opened by Andrew Walters. Located at 8803 State Route 16, it offers cabinets and counter tops for households. It is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Contact them at 253-858-3005 or online at Gigharborcabinets.com.
Pilates Gig, started by Terry Walters, offers private and duo pilates sessions. Located on the Key Peninsula at 11920 149th. Ave. KPN, sessions are by appointment. Call 253-432-1882.
SafeKlix LLC recently started offering cyber security consulting by owner Colin Moyer. It offers click checks, quick analyses and reports on suspicious web pages or emails to help people avoid phishing and ransom ware. Cyber security consulting and training for small businesses is also available. The firm is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and can be reached at 253-256-2605.
