The Latest: Uber derides 'surge pricing' limit in Honolulu

Uber driver Joshua Oh drives in Honolulu on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Honolulu's city council is scheduled to vote on a bill that won't allow ride-hailing services to impose so-called "surge pricing" on riders if the fee is higher than a maximum amount set by the city. The bill says the city would set a maximum fare private transportation companies may charge. That would prevent surge prices that are higher than the city-set limit. Caleb Jones AP Photo