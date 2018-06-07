Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J. The Philadelphia 76ers say Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations after an independent firm investigated allegations that he used a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some of his own players and fellow executives and defend himself against criticism from fans and the sports media. The team says Thursday, June 7, 2018, that Colangelo offered his resignation “recognizing the detrimental impact this matter on the organization.” Matt Rourke AP Photo