New medical options coming from Premera-MultiCare alliance

If Premera Blue Cross and MultiCare factor into your health care through your employer, you're going to like this news.
The two have created a medical alliance to offer new services under Peak Care. Premera will offer the new plan to Pierce County-based employers beginning this fall, with plans for wider distribution in 2020.
"Consumers will pay less, with easier access to local primary and specialty care providers and the latest digital tools for navigating their health care needs online," according to a joint news release announcing the partnership.
Service highlights include:
▪ Digital services for finding the best care, including appointment scheduling, customer reviews of doctors and clinics and integration with Lyft and Uber’s transportation apps.
▪ Concierge services to help patients dealing with complex or chronic care.
▪ Virtual care that integrates with MultiCare doctors and the health system’s medical records, including remote monitoring with video visits and house calls by board-certified physicians for patients with severe, ongoing needs.
▪ Maternity care with virtual care for low-risk pregnancies during the first two trimesters, personal health navigators for high-risk pregnancies and three neo-natal intensive care units.
▪ Sixteen Indigo Urgent Care facilities with money-back guarantees if a patient is unsatisfied with the service.
Peak Care also will allow patients to see a specialist without a referral, giving them access to more than 3,500 providers and practices that are members of MultiCare Connected Care’s Clinically Integrated Network.
Comments