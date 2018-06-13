Court gives Spanish princess' husband 5 days to go to prison

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Inaki Urdangarin, husband to Spain's Princess Cristina, leaves a courthouse in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday June 12, 2018 has upheld a lower court's verdict sentencing Urdangarin to almost six years behind bars, though it reduced his sentence by five months. The court ruled on an appeal that Inaki Urdangarin is guilty of fraud and tax evasion, among other crimes, but it acquitted him of a crime of forging documents. Joan Llado, File AP Photo