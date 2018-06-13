University of Wyoming approves budget with employee raises

The University of Wyoming's budget for next year includes millions of dollars to fund raises and hire additional employees.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the university's board unanimously approved the nearly $500 million budget Wednesday.
The budget includes $5.5 million for raises for university employees, more than $4 million to hire at least 32 faculty members and about $450,000 to hire additional custodians.
The university formed a task force last summer to study employee wages, resulting in the board's actions Wednesday. The university says the wage increases will be the first in three years and will be the first raise for some employees since 2008.
The university says employees receiving raises are expected to be notified by mid-July. The raises will be reflected on paychecks in late August.
