Taxpayers to pay after mayor loses lawsuit

An old town council decision means taxpayers will end up footing the bill for a Rhode Island mayor who was ordered to pay $34,000 to a former town councilwoman.
WJAR-TV reports the Johnston Town Council voted in 2015 that Democratic Mayor Joseph Polisena will not have to pay any fees in his case against former town councilwoman Eileen Fuoco.
Fuoco had sued the mayor, saying that he showed a document with her social security number on it and claimed she was taking advantage of taxpayers. A jury ruled in her favor June 7.
The town has so far paid more than $31,000 in legal fees for Polisena, not including the jury award.
Polisena's attorney is planning on appealing the verdict.
Comments